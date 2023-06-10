Teen shot in road rage incident

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a suspect.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colorado — The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is asking for the public's help finding a person involved in a road rage shooting that injured a teenager Saturday.

ACSO said they received a call reporting a shooting at around 10:30 a.m.

They said it happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 somewhere between Elitch Gardens and Highway 36 and involved a white Mercedes Benz and another sedan, the sheriff's office said.

ACSO said there was a dispute that led to the suspect firing a shot into the Mercedes, injuring a teenager.

The teen was hit in the lower torso, according to ACSO, but he is expected to be OK.

Investigators do not have a description of the suspect's vehicle, but it might have damage to the side from bumping into the victim's car.

Anyone with information is asked to call 720-322-1313. You can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

