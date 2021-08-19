First marijuana delivery in Denver happened Thursday

One of Denver's social equity businesses Doobba was able to make their first, and the city's first pot delivery.

DENVER — One Denver dispensary gets a new claim to fame: the first to deliver marijuana to a residence in the city legally.

Doobba is one of the only businesses in the Denver metro with a transporter license, given the terms of the city's social equity program intended to reduce barriers for those entering the marijuana industry.

>> Video above: Businesses start applying for licenses to deliver marijuana

The business made its first pot delivery on Thursday for Strawberry Fields dispensary.

For six years, the city will only hand out transporter licenses to people who fit the state's social equity criteria.

The social equity criteria allowed for the owners of Doobba to open the delivery service earlier this year.

Denver resident got first weed delivery 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

“I have a criminal conviction in my past for marijuana possession and distribution and that kind of qualifies me for this program here in Colorado," Ari Cohen said.

Ari Cohen's decades-old, out-of-state conviction qualified him and his wife to apply for a license to operate their new business.

“We’re able to take something that negatively impacted him throughout his life and turn something positive into it and create opportunities for ourselves and for others and pave the way for the industry," said Karina Cohen.

They planned to have an operational fleet of drivers assigned to each store they partner with and help other businesses apply for the social equity program.

“To see that something that was illegal just a few years ago, now I have actually a license to do here in Colorado, it’s definitely ironic," Ari Cohen said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.