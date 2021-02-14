Meet the 13 Denver girls who are part of first class of female Eagle Scouts

The girls are between 16 and 18 years old and have collectively completed thousands of hours of volunteer service and dozens of community projects.

DENVER — After more than 100 years, the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts was announced last week, with a whopping 13 of the scouts coming from the Denver Area Council.

This is the first class of female scouts since Scouts BSA, formerly the Boy Scouts, began allowing girls into the program in 2019. Since then, 30,000 girls have joined and dozens have earned the Eagle Scout rank in only two years.

“It takes effort, commitment and grit to become an Eagle Scout,” said Denver Scout Executive Chuck Brasfield. “All of us at Denver Area Council salute the first class of female Eagle Scouts and look forward to the future Eagle Scouts to come over our next 100 years.”

Only 7% of scouts make it to Eagle Scout status. To reach the rank, scouts must go through Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star Scout and Life Scout, a process that typically takes eight years when beginning at age 10.

