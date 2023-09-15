New initiative at Colorado College announced

The college is offering a network for students wishing to transfer from states passing anti-DEI laws.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado College is announcing a new initiative in response to anti-diversity, equity and inclusion legislation in other states.

The Healing and Affirming Village and Empowerment Network (HAVEN) intitiative is available for students wishing to transfer from institutions in states like Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and North Dakota that have passed such legislation.

As part of the initiative, Colorado College will offer full financial aid consideration and full credits for transferable coursework. The college will also guarantee on-campus housing and access to campus resources, according to an announcement from the college.

“HAVEN is a response to an immediate need for those in harm’s way and I am proud that CC is acting out our commitment to antiracism in such a meaningful manner,” said Rosalie Rodriguez, associate vice president of Institutional Equity and Belonging. “For colleges that value educating the whole student, now is the time to live out your value system and push back against these repressive laws.”

To qualify for HAVEN, students must be degree-seeking with the intent of transferring to and graduating from Colorado College.

The application for transfers for Jan. 2024 enrollment closes on Oct. 15. Enrollment for Aug. 2024 closes on March 1, 2024.

HAVEN will be offered to students for the next two academic years, the college said.

For more information about how to apply for HAVEN, students can email the Colorado College Admissions Office.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.