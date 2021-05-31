Regis University hosts newest Safe Outdoor Space for city's homeless

People experiencing homelessness will be moved from the Safe Outdoor Spaces located in Capitol Hill to the new space at Regis Tuesday morning.

DENVER — A new safe outdoor space in a parking lot at Regis University opens on Tuesday as two current sanctioned tent sites in Capitol Hill close.

The sites at Denver Community Church on Pearl Street and First Baptist Church of Denver off Grant are closing because each space has a six-month lease that expires Tuesday.

Regis University previously told 9NEWS that only two safe outdoor sites can be open at a time.

A non-profit, Colorado Village Collaborative, runs the sites.

Workers at both Capitol Hill locations told 9NEWS that buses provided by organizations like Colorado Coalition for the Homeless will transport people to the new Regis University site Tuesday morning.

In about two weeks, another space will open up in the parking lot of Park Hill United Methodist Church, according to the workers.

Currently, the Park Hill site only has one trailer in the lot and a fence surrounding the perimeter.

A group of neighbors, who were concerned about safety and logistics, sued to try and stop the campsite from going up in Park Hill.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit a few weeks ago.

Denver's Safe Outdoor Spaces began in 2020 as a new answer to providing shelter and access to services for people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.

The new site at Regis University, along with the one that will open up in Park Hill, will also operate on six-month leases.

