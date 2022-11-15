Denver nonprofit in 'urgent' need of baby supplies

The nonprofit is asking the community for donations.

DENVER — The local nonprofit WeeCycle said it's in urgent need of donations, and needs help restocking the warehouse.

WeeCycle is a Colorado-based organization that collects donated and gently used baby gear, diapers, formula and other necessities to support families in need across the state.

The nonprofit said over the last three months, they've seen, on average, a 161% increase in the need for cribs, bassinets, pack-and-plays and toddler beds, and a 283% increase in requests for car seats, compared to last year.

They're asking for donations of cribs, toddler beds, humidifiers, thermometers, baby monitors, diapers and baby formula.

They're also accepting car seats, but ask that you fill out this form if you'd like to donate a car seat.

"These are items that parents are so grateful to receive, and you can just see the relief on their face when you hand them a pack of diapers to know that now their baby will have enough diapers to stay clean and dry, or they'll have enough diapers that they'll be able to go to daycare," WeeCycle Executive Director Morgan Seibel said.

Siebel said they don't need any more donations of toys or baby clothing.

WeeCycle accepts donations at their warehouse on Tuesdays from 9-11 a.m. and Thursdays from 12-2 p.m. They also have a collection event on one Saturday a month. The next one is Nov. 19 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The warehouse is located at 20 S. Havana St., Suite 210, Aurora, CO 80012.

WeeCycle has several other drop-off locations that normally only accept diapers, wipes and formula. Through Sunday, those drop-off locations, listed below, are accepting all items.

The nonprofit said they have several partner organizations that are able to place orders for things their clients need.

"Some of them serve immigrant refugees, families. Others serve teen parents. Some focus on people experiencing homelessness," Seibel said. "There's a wide range of people we work with, with the common thread between all of them that they're serving infants and toddlers."

Here are the drop-off locations that are accepting all items through Nov. 20:

Arvada

8279 W. 69th Way

Arvada, CO 80004



Aurora (Southeast)

4725 S. Cathay Ct.

Aurora, CO 80015



Boulder

The Birth Center of Boulder

2800 Folsom St.

Boulder, CO 80304

Open Mondays – Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Five Points

Craftsman & Apprentice

1325 E. 22nd Ave.

Denver, CO 80205

Check business hours before dropping off.



Greenwood Village/Centennial

6575 S. Vaughn St.

Centennial, CO 80111



Golden

1445 Jesse Lane

Golden, CO 80403



Hilltop

5235 E. 1st Ave.

Denver, CO 80220



Park Hill

6702 E. 19th Ave.

Denver, CO 80220

Please leave items on the west corner of the front porch.



Southmoor

3690 S. Roslyn Way

Denver, CO 80237



Washington Park

837 S. Washington St.

Denver, CO 80209

Please leave items on the porch.



Stanley Marketplace Gear Drive (Central Park)

Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

2501 Dallas St.

Aurora, CO 80010



Little Bird Denver Gear Drive (Park Hill)

Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

2200 Kearney St.

Denver, CO 80207

WeeCycle is also looking for volunteers to help process and/or distribute donations. You can sign up to volunteer at weecycle.org/volunteer.

