THORNTON, Colo — Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Thornton Police tweeted that the shooting happened in the area of 136th Avenue and Franklin Street. The Adams County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.

The victim's injuries are unknown, police said.

No information about potential suspects was immediately available.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

