THORNTON, Colo. — Police are searching for a stolen Cadillac Escalade that was involved in a road rage incident Sunday morning in Thornton.

The Thornton Police Department said the incident took place at East 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard just after 11 a.m.

Two vehicles were in the left turn lanes on Colorado Boulevard to turn onto westbound 120th Avenue when the people in the vehicles got into a conflict.

The driver of the Escalade fired one shot at the other vehicle, police said. The shot went through the driver's side window and across the car's interior before it became lodged in the passenger-side door.

Thornton Police Department

The gunshot didn't hit anyone in the vehicle, but the female driver and front-seat passenger suffered minor injuries from broken glass, police said.

The Escalade was last seen heading west on 120th Avenue. The SUV had a male driver and a female passenger, according to police.

Thornton Police said the Escalade was stolen from Westminster about 10 a.m. Sunday, an hour before the road rage incident took place. The vehicle is described as a black SUV with 962-HQQ Colorado plates.

RELATED: Trial date set for road rage suspect accused of targeting Westminster family

RELATED: Woman shot, injured in road rage incident

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know