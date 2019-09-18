DENVER — The man who caused a fiery crash that killed a semi-truck driver and then left the scene was sentenced to serve 10 years in the Department of Corrections. (DOC), the Denver District Attorney's Office announced.

Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda, 28, was sentenced last Friday for his role in the March 2018 crash.

He was driving a pickup truck while drunk on eastbound Interstate 70 near N. Brighton Boulevard shortly before midnight on March 3, 2018, when he caused a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer.

John Conrad Anderson, 57, was killed in the crash.

Zamarripa-Castaneda left the scene of the crash and was arrested at his home in the 2600 block of W. Bayaud Avenue. Police said his speech was slurred, his breath had an odor of alcohol and he was not able to complete a voluntary roadside maneuver test.

Earlier this year, he was charged with one count of vehicular homicide-DUI, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident-death, both felonies.

He pleaded guilty to the first count in July.

Following his arrest last year, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) put a hold on Zamarripa-Castaneda, a Mexican national, and asked to be notified if he was released from the Denver Jail.

Zamarripa-Castaneda posted bond several days after his arrest and walked out of the jail.

A spokesperson for the Denver Sheriff Department said at the time, that the jail alerted Immigration and Customs Enforcement an hour after he was released.

As a consequence, ICE was never able to pick up Zamarripa-Castaneda for possible deportation. The Denver Sheriff Department ordered an internal review to try to figure out what happened.

