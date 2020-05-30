Denver police identify 13 arrested during violent protests Thursday

DPD said another 19 people were arrested Friday and their names likely wouldn't be released until Monday.

DENVER — Thirteen people arrested during violent protests Thursday night over the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have been identified by the Denver Police Department (DPD).

>The video above shows scenes from the protests in Denver on Thursday night.

Protesters on Thursday blocked major roads and Interstate 25. DPD officers deployed tear gas in an effort to disperse the crowds.

"We will stand ready again to support peaceful demonstrations, but we will not tolerate violence and damage to personal and public property," said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

The 13 suspects arrested Thursday and the charges they face:

Rosaura Arellano, 27 - Failure to obey/obstruction of justice

Kayla Gay, 26 - Interference with a police officer

Christopher McAvoy, 23 - Destruction of public property

Casey Weatherwax, 38 - Investigation of burglary (His booking mug wasn't released due to the ongoing investigation into the burglary, DPD said.)

Benjamin Story, 30 - Assault (throwing rocks or other objects)

Alex Riley, 34 - Assault

Teianna Green, 20 - Public fighting

Mychel McKee, 35 - Destruction of public property (by throwing rocks or other objects)

Tanner Plant, 19 - Public fighting

Aldo Ramirez, 19 - Destruction of private property

Derek Von Drehle, 19 - Disobedience of a police officer (disturbing the peace)

Brady Bodrero, 32 - Disobeying a lawful order

Melissa Holy Elk Face, 33 - Disobeying a lawful order

All but four of the suspects had been released from the Denver jail by Saturday afternoon.

Nineteen suspects were arrested during the protests Friday night. A DPD spokesperson said their names likely won't be released until Monday.

DPD said three officers were injured in the violent protests on Thursday, and another was injured on Friday.