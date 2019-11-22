DENVER —

Thirteen individuals were charged with violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA) following a raid of the Hells Angels clubhouse and other businesses earlier this month, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Friday.

Denver Charter Hells Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Club Gang Club House at 3257 Navajo St. in Denver was among several businesses raided on Nov. 7, which netted multiple arrests.

Law enforcement seized dozens of firearms in addition to methamphetamine, cocaine, cash, passports and other items, according to the DA.

In addition to the COCCA charges, the DA said that some defendants face additional felony charges of:

First-degree assault

Second-degree kidnapping

Robbery

Theft greater than $100,000

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Chop shop activity

Some defendants have bonded out of jail while others remain in custody, the DA said.

While arrest warrants remain sealed, the accused defendants are:

Jason P. Sellers, age 44

Michael J. Dire, age 74

Jared B. Orland, age 47

Clinton Williams, age 45

William “Kelly” Henderson, age 42

William “Curly” E. Whitney, age 81

Justin A. Wright, age 35

Peter M. Baron, age 30

Dominic Robichaud, age 47

Dustin Ullerich, age 47 (will be charged upon release from the hospital)

Adam Mulcahy, age 27

Jimmy D. Salazar, age 44

Derek A. Beste, age 30

Jerome J. Guardiola, age 35 (remains at large)

Other associated businesses raided on Nov. 7 include:

Kool Kat Tattoo Shop, 2297 W. Dartmouth Ave., Englewood

Uneekbilt, 2610 S. Raritan Circle, Englewood

Tribal Rites tattoo shop, 7735 W. 92nd Ave., Westminster

COCCA is a set of statutes which prohibit the types of criminal activity carried out by organized crime and other criminal enterprises.



