KINGMAN, Ariz. — Arizona authorities say two people are dead in a murder-suicide that occurred during a traffic stop.

The state Department of Public Safety (DPS) said 57-year-old Kyle Don Axtell of Kingman pulled out a gun and killed 50-year-old Kelly Susanne Nickolson and then killed himself Sunday in Kingman.

The DPS said the state trooper who pulled over Axtell learned during the traffic stop that Axtell and Nickolson were sought in Colorado on felony warrants alleging drug crimes.

The DPS said that as the trooper returned to the pickup, Axtell pulled out a gun and killed Nickolson.

The trooper drew his gun and fired while Axtell simultaneously turned his gun on himself and fired. Nickolson's place of resident wasn't available.

