290 pounds of cocaine seized by Colorado trooper during traffic stop

Two men were arrested on drug trafficking on Interstate 70 near Fruita after a trooper found cocaine in the car during a traffic stop.

FRUITA, Colo. — State troopers seized nearly 300 pounds of cocaine after they pulled over two men on Interstate 70 near Fruita during a traffic stop Monday, said the Colorado State Patrol.

Two men were traveling in a Chrysler minivan on Sept. 25 around 3:30 a.m. when a state patrol trooper pulled the minivan over for a traffic violation on I-70.

After the trooper pulled over the minivan, they grew suspicious of criminal activity and asked the men for consent to search the vehicle. The trooper found two suitcases with "a significant amount of drugs hidden in suitcases," according to a news release from the state patrol.

The cocaine weighed approximately 290 pounds, said the state patrol.

Tyleke Stokley, 28, from North Carolina and Darvin Campbell, 55, from Alabama were arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.

The two men are charged with:

Intent to distribute more than 112 grams of cocaine, a drug felony 1 charge.

Special offender for transporting more than 7 grams of cocaine into the State of Colorado, a drug felony 1 charge.

