DENVER — Four men have been sentenced Tuesday for their roles in the murder of a 26-year-old Montana resident who was trying to buy marijuana, according to a release from the Denver District Attorney's Office.

On Aug. 20, 2017, the Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to a call in the 5000 block of Titan Court and found Joshua Hughes laying in the street with four gunshot wounds after an attempted robbery, the DA said.

Hughes was in Denver after using the website Commerce City Kush Club to arrange a deal to purchase two pounds of marijuana for $3,000, according to the DA.

DPD investigators used social media to track down the four defendants, who later pleaded guilty, the DA said.

The four defendants and their sentences were:

Quincy Wilkerson, 19, was a minor at the time of the murder and received a 28-year sentence for second-degree murder.

Armani Pierre, 20, received a 42-year sentence — 32 years for aggravated robbery and 10 years for being an accessory to murder.

Isaiah Davis, 21, was sentenced to 44 years for second-degree murder.

Kylvito Garrette, 20, was sentenced to serve 44 years for second-degree murder.

