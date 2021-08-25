Adams County man convicted of sexual assault, kidnapping, attempted murder

Fermin Gonzalez-Flores will be sentenced on Wed., Oct. 15 on 12 counts, including attempted murder on an incident that took place in 2020.

COLORADO, USA — A 33-year-old man was convicted on Wednesday of attempted murder, sexual assault, and kidnapping, according to Colorado's 17th Judicial District Attorney's office (DA).

Fermin Gonzalez-Flores was convicted on 12 counts after an eight-day jury trial and faces sentencing on Aug. 25.

According to the affidavit, on Jan. 16, 2020, Gonzalez-Flores sexually assaulted the victim multiple times and then tried to strangle and drown her in a bathtub when she returned home from work that night.

The victim was able to escape and began to knock on neighbors’ doors for help and eventually made it to a coffee shop where she called 911. Thornton Police officers responded to the call and took Gonzalez-Flores into custody.

“The brutality of this crime is truly unspeakable,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “The defendant repeatedly tortured, brutalized and sexually assaulted this victim. I’m grateful to the jury for returning a just verdict.

An Adams County jury convicted Gonzalez-Flores of 12 counts including:

Second-degree attempted murder

Kidnapping

Assault-strangulation (4)

Sexual assault (3)

Violent crime-used weapon (2)

Violent crime-cause death/SBI

