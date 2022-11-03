Suspect pleads guilty in connection with death of elderly Lakewood man

Savannah Wilson was charged in connection to the death of 81-year-old Gail Wilson.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo — Another one of the three people charged in connection with the death of an elderly Jefferson County man last year has pleaded guilty in the case.

> The video above aired in January

Savannah Wilson, 25, was charged in connection to the death of 81-year-old Gail Wilson, who was reported missing by family members on Nov. 1, 2021.

Wilson pleaded guilty Thursday to accessory to a crime, which is a felony, and concealing death, which is a misdemeanor.

Another charge of accessory to a crime, and charges of attempt to influence a public servant and tampering with physical evidence, were dismissed as part of the plea.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with Gail Wilson's November 2021 death. One of them, Jay Griffith, pleaded guilty in May to concealing death.

The third suspect, Ricardo Perez, is set to face a jury in February on first-degree murder and other charges.

All three suspects lived with Gail Wilson and were arrested on Nov. 11. On the first of the month, Lakewood agents responded to Gail Wilson's home on Reed Street around 6:30 p.m. and contacted Perez and Savannah Wilson.

Savannah Wilson, who is Gail Wilson's adopted daughter, reported that Gail Wilson had left in his truck to run errands around 3 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021 and had never returned, according to an arrest affidavit.

Griffith said he was in the home when Gail Wilson was killed, the affidavit says. According to the document, Griffith said Perez beat Gail Wilson with his fists and that Savannah Wilson was sitting on the couch in the living room and also saw what happened.

Griffith admitted that he helped dispose of evidence and Gail Wilson's remains by placing items in dumpsters in the Cherry Creek area of Denver, the affidavit says. Griffith agreed to help investigators with efforts to locate the dumpsters where the items were dumped, the affidavit says. It's unclear if anything was ever found.

Wilson is set to be sentenced March 15, the same day as her co-defendant Griffith.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS