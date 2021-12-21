Report of stolen vehicles prompts police response in Arvada

Police activity was contained to one house in the 6000 block of Estes Street, according to Arvada Police.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) responded to a home in the 6000 block of Estes Street early Tuesday morning. That's in a neighborhood north of The Ralston-Central Park in Arvada.

Police got a call at about 1 a.m. for potentially stolen vehicles at the home on Estes Street, according to Detective Dave Snelling with APD.

Officers responded and found that there were two people inside the home with felony warrants, Snelling said.

The Jefferson County Regional SWAT Team was called to the scene and as of 6 a.m., crews were attempting negotiations with the two suspects inside the home, according to Snelling.

At about 5 a.m., a CODERed alert was sent out to neighbors as a precaution, but police do not believe there is a threat to the greater community.

