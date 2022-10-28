Early morning shooting in Aurora leaves 1 dead

The shooting happened near Parker and Arapahoe Roads early Friday morning. Police are in contact with the suspect.

AURORA, Colo. — Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday morning.

At about 2:25 a.m., APD officers were dispatched to a parking lot behind 6360 S. Parker Rd. for a report of a shooting. That's near South Parker and East Arapahoe Roads.

A female victim was pronounced dead and officers are in contact with the suspected shooter, APD said in a tweet.

Detectives from APD's Major Crimes Unit are on the scene.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

