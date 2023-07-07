WATCH LIVE: Aurora Police give update on killing of 13-year-old at mall

Phoenix Day was killed in March. No arrests have been made in the case.

AURORA, Colo. — The family of a teen fatally shot outside a Dillard's store at the Town Center at Aurora in late March will make a plea to the public on Friday for answers about the boy's death.

The Aurora Police Department will hold a 10 a.m. news conference to discuss the case. The mother of 13-year-old Phoenix Day, Tabatha, and detectives investigating his death are expected to speak.

Phoenix was shot and killed about 8 p.m. March 25 as the mall was about to close. According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), a uniformed, off-duty officer who was working nearby tried to save him with CPR, but he died at the hospital.

In March, Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo said a group of teenagers had been causing problems inside the mall for a few hours before the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

