5 hurt after police pursuit in Aurora

Police said the pursuit began after someone in an SUV tried to run over a bicyclist.

AURORA, Colo. — Five people are injured after a police pursuit in Aurora overnight.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday, officers saw someone in a white SUV try to run over a bicyclist at Colfax Avenue and Havana Street.

When officers confronted the people in the SUV, they realized it was stolen and began a pursuit through the nearby Anschutz Medical Campus.

Police said as the driver of the SUV turned away from the campus and onto Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street, the vehicle collided with a black sedan.

Four girls were in the SUV, according to APD. One had to be extricated. Two of the girls had broken legs and the other two had minor injuries. Police said all of them were under 18.

The man driving the sedan had minor injuries, police said.

Police said there have not yet been any arrests in connection with the incident.

