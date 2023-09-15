Police issue shelter-in-place for mobile home park in Aurora

Police issued the shelter-in-place at about 10 a.m., for a small community near North Airport Boulevard and East Colfax Avenue.

AURORA, Colo. — Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) are in the area of North Airport Boulevard and East Colfax Avenue as officers are trying to serve a warrant.

Police issued a shelter-in-place order for the nearby homes at about 10 a.m. Friday, according to Officer Matthew Longshore with Aurora Police.

Due to the SWAT activity in the area, officers are evacuating residences that are directly affected and are asking anyone else to avoid the area, Aurora Police said.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

