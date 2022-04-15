Man dead after shooting in Aurora parking lot

The shooting happened in a parking lot at 17090 E. Quincy Ave. in Aurora.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — A man was killed after a shooting that happened in the parking lot of 17090 E. Quincy Ave. in Aurora, Thursday afternoon.

At about 3:24 p.m., the Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to an address in the area of South Laredo Street and East Dartmouth Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 19-year-old man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to to the hospital and was pronounced dead two hours later, according to APD.

Police said initial reports to officers on scene stated that the man had shot himself.

During additional interviews, investigators learned that the victim was shot by someone else in the vehicle while in the parking lot near on East Quincy Avenue, police said.

Kevin Altamirano, 20 was arrested and faces charges of manslaughter, according to APD.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.