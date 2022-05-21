Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Aurora teen

APD said the suspect in the death of Christian Lopez is a 16-year-old boy.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said Friday a suspect was arrested the day before in the fatal shooting of a teenager in March.

APD said the suspect in the death of 15-year-old Christian Lopez is a 16-year-old boy, and his name was not being released because he is a juvenile. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to police.

Police said Lopez was shot on the afternoon of March 11 in the 12700 block of East Asbury Circle. That's located in a residential area west of Interstate 225 and north of East Iliff Avenue.

He later died at a hospital, according to APD.

On Friday, APD said the Major Crimes Homicide Unit had made an arrest late Thursday night. The suspect was being held at a juvenile detention center on a no bond hold, according to police.

