Suspect wanted for deadly crash still on the run after SWAT situation in Aurora

The suspect was wanted for a May 3 crash that happened near East Yale Avenue and South Vaughn Way.

AURORA, Colo. — Despite an hours-long SWAT situation at an apartment complex Tuesday evening, the Aurora Police Department (APD) has not yet apprehended a suspect wanted for his alleged role in a deadly crash.

Officers were looking for 27-year-old Joseph Benson, who is accused of running away from the scene of a May 3 crash that left a man dead. Benson faces a charge for vehicular homicide, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department.

The search for Benson on Tuesday centered around an apartment complex in 14000 block of East Harvard Avenue. This is located southeast of East Iliff Avenue and Interstate 225.

According to APD, officers believed Benson was armed and that he had been spotted running into an apartment, prompting a SWAT situation and nearby road closures.

However, police said Benson was ultimately not found. Anyone who knows his location is asked to call 911.

The May 3 crash happened at around 6 p.m. in the area of East Yale Avenue and South Vaughn Way. According to APD, a 2014 BMW SUV attempted to pass a 2013 Kia sedan in oncoming traffic lanes, and sideswiped the vehicle in the process, killing the driver.

Aurora police said several occupants in the BMW fled and were later apprehended, but Benson was not.

Police said they believe drugs were involved in the incident.

