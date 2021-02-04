FBI asking for public's help identifying bank robbery suspects

DENVER — The FBI and local police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for robbing 10 banks since Jan. 6.
According to the FBI's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, each robbery was conducted in a "take-over" manner, where the suspects held bank employees and customers at gunpoint before fleeing.
There are very few details on the descriptions of the three suspects. All three are described as being between 5'4" to 5'10" with thin builds.
The following is the list of banks that the suspects are alleged to have robbed:
- Jan. 6: Key Bank 10502 E. Arizona Pl., Aurora
- Feb. 4: BBVA Compass Bank 800 Broadway, Denver
- Feb. 8: Key Bank 12101 E. Dartmouth Ave, Aurora
- Feb. 8: Key Bank 16796 E. Smoky Hill Rd, Centennial
- Feb. 9: BBVA Compass Bank 8101 E. Belleview, Denver
- Feb. 18: FirstBank 1316 E. Evans, Denver
- March 1: Key Bank 6405 E. Hampden, Denver
- March 17: FirstBank 8901 E. Hampden Ave., Denver
- March 31: Key Bank 3410 E. 1st St., Denver
- March 31: BBVA Compass Bank 8008 Yarrow St., Arvada
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on the bank robberies above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.
From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.
