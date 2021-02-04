FBI asking for public's help identifying bank robbery suspects

The three suspects are accused of robbing 10 Denver area banks since Jan. 6.

DENVER — The FBI and local police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for robbing 10 banks since Jan. 6.

According to the FBI's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, each robbery was conducted in a "take-over" manner, where the suspects held bank employees and customers at gunpoint before fleeing.

There are very few details on the descriptions of the three suspects. All three are described as being between 5'4" to 5'10" with thin builds.

The following is the list of banks that the suspects are alleged to have robbed:

Jan. 6: Key Bank 10502 E. Arizona Pl., Aurora

Feb. 4: BBVA Compass Bank 800 Broadway, Denver

Feb. 8: Key Bank 12101 E. Dartmouth Ave, Aurora

Feb. 8: Key Bank 16796 E. Smoky Hill Rd, Centennial

Feb. 9: BBVA Compass Bank 8101 E. Belleview, Denver

Feb. 18: FirstBank 1316 E. Evans, Denver

March 1: Key Bank 6405 E. Hampden, Denver

March 17: FirstBank 8901 E. Hampden Ave., Denver

March 31: Key Bank 3410 E. 1st St., Denver

March 31: BBVA Compass Bank 8008 Yarrow St., Arvada

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on the bank robberies above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

