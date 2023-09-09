Boulder police arrest man accused of game day burglaries in University Hill

Police believe the burglar was targeting homes in that area while fans were out for the Colorado Buffaloes' game against Nebraska.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police have arrested a man accused of breaking into homes in the University Hill area while football fans were out for the Colorado Buffaloes' game against Nebraska Saturday.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said the first call came in around 9 a.m. when the man tried to break into a home on 10th Street. The homeowners were there at the time and called police.

He was gone when officers arrived, according to BPD, but officers spotted him about an hour later in the same area and tried to arrest him. They lost sight of him in the alley between the 1000 block of 12th and 13th streets.

Police said around that time, they began receiving more calls about homes being broken into in the area that morning. Officers kept searching the neighborhood and spotted the man again, police said, this time wearing different clothes.

BPD said they arrested the man, identified as 50-year-old Patrick Sean Gillespie of Kansas, Saturday afternoon and jailed him on the following charges:

• Five counts of burglary

• Criminal mischief

• Possession of burglary tools

• Obstruction

• Five counts of theft

• 12 counts of possession of a financial transaction device

Police believe there could be more victims. Anyone who thinks they were a victim is asked to call Boulder Police and Fire Dispatch at 303-441-3333 reference case 23-9023.

