Man arrested after trying to sell stolen comic books in Colorado Springs, police say

The suspect is accused of stealing more than $13,000 in valuable books from a Boulder comic book store.

BOULDER, Colorado — A man was arrested last week in the theft of more than $13,000 in valuable comic books from a Boulder store after he was caught selling some of the books to dealers in Colorado Springs, according to the arrest affidavit in the case.

A burglar broke into Time Warp Comics and Games, at 3105 28th St., about 3 a.m. July 28 and cleaned out a display case containing 22 comics valued at $13,774. One was "Amazing Spider-Man 300," valued at $6,200, and others were signed by Marvel legend Stan Lee, according to store owner Wayne Winsett.

The burglar broke a glass door to get in, costing another $2,700 in cleanup, according to the affidavit.

On Aug. 11, Boulder Police arrested James Dobbins Wear, 35, of Nederland, on suspicion of:

Second-degree burglary

Theft

Criminal mischief

Two counts of criminal violation of a protection order, a misdemeanor

About a week after the burglary, a man who identified himself as Wear contacted two comic book stores in Colorado Springs to sell several books. The man was accompanied at both stores by a woman who had a baby.

One of the store owners told police that Wear told him a story about how his sister's husband and died and he was trying to sell the man's books. The store owner had seen media coverage of the theft and realized nine of 10 books that Wear sold him were stolen from Time Warp, the affidavit says.

A second store owner in Colorado Springs told police that the same man had sold him eight books. Both store owners identified Wear or his vehicle from photographs, according to the affidavit.

Wear had several arrest warrants – many of them out of Ohio. He also had a protection order violation in Boulder County where the protected parties were listed as the woman and baby who accompanied him to the Colorado Springs stores, the affidavit says.

Wear had also recently fought with Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputies and then run from them, the affidavit says. A sheriff's office deputy told police that Wear "will do anything to get away and to not be arrested and to be prepared for a fight." The deputy said Wear goes from city to city to avoid charges.

Wear was previously arrested in Boulder County in May on suspicion of burglary, kidnapping, criminal mischief, third-degree assault and misdemeanor child abuse. He also faces charges of contempt of court, according to court records.

