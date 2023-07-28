Boulder burglar steals rare comic books

A Spider-Man comic book valued at more than $6,000 was among the stolen items.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — About $13,000 in rare, valuable comic books were stolen in a smash-and-grab from a Boulder store early Friday morning, according to the owner.

"It's very sickening, I don't feel very good right now," said Wayne Winsett, owner of Time Warp Comics and Games, at 3105 28th St., which boasts one of the largest collections in the state with more than 500,000 comics.

Winsett said that about 3 a.m., a burglar smashed the store's glass front door, then broke into and cleaned out a display case containing about 25 of the store's most valuable comics, which have a total estimated value of about $13,000. One of the stolen comics was "Amazing Spider-Man 300," valued at $6,200. Others were signed by Marvel legend Stan Lee. He posted a full list of the stolen comics on the Time Warp Comics Facebook page.

"I have a list of everything, and these are great comic books," Winsett said. "I mean, there's stuff in there that never turns up."

He said the store has been burglarized several times before in the 39 years he's been in business, the last time being about three years ago. He said he's hopeful the stolen comics will eventually be recovered but is well-aware that they won't be easy to find.

"It's terrible, when something like this happens to you," he said. "It's unbelievable. Very sad."

To add insult to injury, a few minutes after the burglar left the store, surveillance video shows a second burglar, apparently not connected to the first, walking through the broken front door and stole a few hundred dollars in cash from a cabinet. So far, neither burglar has been arrested.

"Where's Batman when you need him?" Winsett asked.

More 9NEWS stories by Matt Jablow:

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.