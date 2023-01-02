Former Boulder city employee pleads guilty to embezzlement charge

Trent Fallica was accused of purchasing tools for his own personal use over a period of several years.

BOULDER, Colo. — A former Boulder city employee pleaded guilty Friday to an embezzlement charge after being accused of purchasing tools for his own personal use over a period of several years.

Trent Fallica, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement of public property. He was given a deferred sentence, which means he will not serve time if he abides by the terms of his probation. Those terms include completing 48 hours of community service, according to court documents.

The City of Boulder said Fallica had worked for the city in various roles for nearly 20 years. Most recently, he was a traffic signal maintenance supervisor.

PREVIOUS STORY: Former Boulder city employee accused of embezzling public property

The city said that on Aug. 17, someone reported that a Transportation and Mobility Department employee was using his city credit card to buy equipment for personal use. The purchases in question appeared to date back to 2017.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Fallica's arrest on Sept. 9, and he turned himself in two days later, the city said.

The city said Fallica was placed on administrative leave and subsequently resigned.

