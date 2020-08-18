Arson suspect wanted after 2 small Boulder County grass fires

The same man was seen running from the area of both fires early Tuesday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Both fires were quickly put out.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County deputies are looking for a man who they believe intentionally set two small grass fires early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m Tuesday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Arapahoe Avenue and Valtec Lane on a welfare check for a man lying on the sidewalk. When a deputy approached the man he ran away.

While in that area, deputies smelled smoke and noticed a small fire, about 20 feet in diameter nearby. Firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the fire.

Not long after, first responders saw another small fire, approximately 10 feet in diameter, in the grass about 75 yards to the west, near Legion Park.

Firefighters got that one out quickly as well. While responding to the second fire, a deputy saw a man run across Arapahoe Avenue headed southbound into a field.

The man was wearing clothing that matched the man that was contacted earlier during the welfare check near the first fire.