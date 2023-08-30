1 man killed in Tuesday night homicide

Garrett Littenberg, 27, was arrested in connection to the homicide.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colorado — The Boulder Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night leaving one man dead.

At about 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of Zamia Avenue on a report of a disturbance, according to Boulder Police. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed, police said. The man died at the scene, according to police.

Garrett Littenberg, 27, was arrested by police. Littenberg and the victim both lived at the home, police said. Littenberg has been booked into the Boulder County Jail.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Starks at starkse@bouldercolorado.gov or to call 303-441-3067.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

9NEWSLETTER