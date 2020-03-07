Boulder Police: Man released after having large knife confiscated

The man was released after the large knife was confiscated and referred to mental health resources, BPD said.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) released a man after investigating multiple reports of a man with a long knife or machete near the area of Broadway and Main Street on Friday morning.

BPD said officers responded after receiving a call at 10:07 a.m. from someone who reported the man was yelling and "swinging his knife" at cars in the area of Broadway and Arapahoe Avenue.

While officers were responding, BPD said it received additional information that the man was climbing apartment balconies at Broadway and Marine Street.

The suspect was described as a white man with long brown hair, wearing bright-colored clothing and a hat with "bunny ears."

BPD said officers made contact with a man, handcuffed him and confiscated a large knife from his possession.

The man indicated to officers that he was trying to scare people out of the apartments so police could make arrests, and showed indications of potential mental health issues, BPD said.

The man cooperated fully with officers, according to BPD.



BPD said the man was released from custody, issued a summons and referred to mental health resources.