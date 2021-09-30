Tailor accused of inappropriately touching customers

Two people said the owner of Uni Tailor touched them while tailoring clothing, Boulder Police said.

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder tailor is accused of inappropriately touching two customers while he was tailoring clothes for them, according to the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

Ziya Ozdemir, 43, owns Uni Tailor in the 4800 block of Baseline Road. He was arrested on Sept. 28 and faces two counts of unlawful sexual contact stemming from two separate incidents that occurred while he was tailoring clothes on two females, according to BPD.

One incident occurred Jan. 10, 2018, and involved an adult woman. The other incident occurred Aug. 31, 2021, and involved a juvenile female.

Both of them reported they were touched inappropriately while their clothing was being tailored, according to police.

Detectives are concerned there may be other victims who have not yet reported incidents to law enforcement.

Anyone who may have information about any of these or any other incidents that could be related is asked to call Detective B. McNalley at 303-441-3336 reference cases 18-0901 and 21-3232.

