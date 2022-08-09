1 hurt after shooting at Brighton house party

The 24-year-old victim was shot in the head, according to Brighton Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Brighton after a house party spilled onto the street and became violent.

Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 7, officers with the Brighton Police Department (BPD) responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of County Road 27 which is also known as North Main Street.

When they arrived, they learned that a fight at a house party had spilled into the street and during it, multiple shots were fired. BPD said individuals involved in the incident fled the scene.

About 40 minutes later, officers were contacted by a metro hospital and learned about a victim who had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle from the shooting location.

The 24-year-old man was shot in the head and was in critical condition, BPD said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the BPD tip line at 303-655-8740. Witnesses can also become eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 by submitting tips anonymously through Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Tips submitted through crime stoppers should include the BPD case number CR# 22-4353.

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.