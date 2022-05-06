After probation violation woman gets prison time for shooting at Broomfield Walmart

Alyssa Borquez, 22, was sentenced to probation in March for felony menacing in the February 2020 incident.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A woman who was originally sentenced to probation and community service after firing shots inside a Broomfield Walmart will now spend time in prison after violating the conditions of her probation, records show.

Alyssa Borquez pleaded guilty in December of last year to felony menacing with a weapon, according to court records. Earlier this year she was sentenced to four years probation, 80 hours of community service and fines, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

The video above is a report about the initial shooting at the store.

However after she was sentenced, Borquez violated her probation, which resulted in a new sentencing hearing which was held Thursday. During that hearing, she was sentenced to three years in the Department of Corrections on top of the probation and community service.

Borquez initially faced one count of attempted first-degree murder with deliberation and six counts of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference in the Feb. 18, 2020, incident.

The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) responded to Walmart at 4651 W. 121st Ave on reports of shots being fired inside the store. No injuries were reported. Investigators believed the shots were fired as the result of a dispute between two people who knew each other, BPD said at the time.

She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

