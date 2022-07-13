Man charged with stealing car with child inside

Raul Ortega, 51, is charged with multiple counts after reportedly carjacking a vehicle in Commerce City that had a child inside, the district attorney's office said.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man was charged with multiple counts including kidnapping after stealing a car with a child inside in Commerce City Saturday, Brighton Police Department said.

Police said the dispatch center advised officers around noon to be on the lookout for a vehicle with a child inside that was carjacked in Commerce City.

Officers spotted the car in the area of North 8th Avenue and Walnut Street and were able to take the suspect into custody and recover the child.

The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Raul Ortega, was charged with the following, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office:

Second-degree kidnapping

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Child abuse

Robbery

Ortega was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Adams County court on August 9.

Just before noon our dispatch center aired a BOLO for car that was carjacked out of Commerce City with a child in the car. Our officers spotted the vehicle in the area of N. 8th Ave and Walnut St and were able to recover child and take the suspect taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/Jpno3AgeGl — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) July 9, 2022

