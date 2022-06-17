20-year-old Colorado man arrested in Nebraska with missing Indiana girl

Kyle Miotke was in custody on suspicion of sex trafficking of a younger child and kidnapping.

KEARNEY, Neb. — A 20-year-old man from Elizabeth, Colorado, was facing an arrest warrant out of Indiana after he was caught with a missing 13-year-old girl Wednesday in Nebraska, according to authorities.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), their agency was notified of the missing girl Wednesday afternoon by police from Lafayette, Indiana. Lafayette authorities believed the missing girl was traveling through Nebraska with a man in an Ford F-150 pickup truck, NSP said.

About 20 minutes after the notification, a Nebraska trooper spotted the truck heading west on Interstate 80 near the city of Kearney, NSP said. The trooper performed a traffic stop on the pickup and located the 13-year-old girl hiding in the truck, according to NSP.

The truck's driver, Kyle Miotke, was taken into custody on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, NSP said.

On Thursday, Miotke was informed that the Lafayette Police Department had acquired an additional arrest warrant on suspicion of the following:

Promotion of sexual trafficking of a younger child

Kidnapping a victim less than 14 years of age

Performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor

Inappropriate communication with a child via electronic device

Dissemination of matter harmful to minors

Miotke was booked into jail in Buffalo County, Nebraska.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.