Man sentenced to 6 years in girl's kidnapping

Shane Hammond was accused of pushing the girl inside his truck as she walked home from school in August 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A man was sentenced to six years in prison following his conviction earlier this year on a charge related to the kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl.

A Broomfield County jury convicted Shane Hammond of second-degree kidnapping on April 8 after a five-day trial. On Friday, June 3, he was sentenced to six years in the Department of Corrections followed by three years of parole.

Hammond was accused of pushing the girl inside his truck as she walked home from Westlake Middle School in the Broadlands in Broomfield on Aug. 19, 2019.

Hammond attempted to drive away, but the girl escaped and ran home.



Through surveillance video captured in the area and months of investigative Hammond was identified as the suspect and arrested in March of 2020.

“This case represents every child and parent’s worst nightmare. My office requested the maximum prison sentence for Mr. Hammond and I’m thankful that the judge imposed it," said District Attorney Brian Mason.

"The defendant’s actions were unconscionable and despicable, and he richly deserves the prison sentence he received. The bravery of this little girl remains an inspiration to all of us.”

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.