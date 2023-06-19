Police looking for suspect accused in carjacking Monday

The suspect was last seen in a Black Jeep Patriot. Anyone with information is asked to call police or 911.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Police are looking for a person who is accused of carjacking someone in Denver after running from police in a different stolen vehicle.

It started at a Circle K near East 58th Avenue and Interstate 25 around 11:50 a.m. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said deputies noticed a stolen silver Kia Rio at the gas station and attempted to pull over the driver of that vehicle. The driver then took off, and deputies chased him until they lost sight of the Kia near 38th Street and Brighton Boulevard.

The suspect then crashed the Kia in the area of 38th and Walnut streets, north of downtown Denver, according to Denver Police.

Witnesses who saw the crash said they saw the suspect get out of the Kia and run. They chased the suspect for a few blocks before they said the suspect was able to carjack a black Jeep Patriot.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was last seen in that Jeep and has not been found.

There were minor injuries related the crash and carjacking, but police did not have any other details.

If anyone has any information, Adams County said to call 303–288-1535. They said that if you see the suspect, do not approach but call 911.

Anyone with information on this or any open investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.