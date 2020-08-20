Castle Rock man among four indicted, accused of defrauding donors to border wall project

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon also accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A man from Castle Rock is among four people -- a group that includes former White House adviser Steve Bannon -- indicted on federal charges they siphoned off hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to a fundraising campaign aimed at building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Tim Shea, 49, of Castle Rock is expected to appear in federal court later Thursday in Denver.

According to an indictment unsealed Thursday in New York, Bannon, Shea, Brian Kolfage and Andrew Badolato siphoned money donated to the online "We Build The Wall" project -- which raised $25 million. Among the allegations is that the group transferred "hundreds of thousands of dollars" to Kolfage to support his "lavish lifestyle" and that the group concocted an elaborate scheme to cover up the payments.

All four were arrested Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Each faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Bannon, a longtime strategist of President Donald J. Trump's, had publicly asserted that the online fundraising campaign was run by volunteers, according to a statement announcing the indictments issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

In reality, according to the statement, the four each "received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donor funds from We Build the Wall, which they each used in a manner inconsistent with the organization’s public representations."

Federal prosecutors allege that Kolfage, a Purple Heart winner and triple amputee, "covertly took for his personal use more than $350,000 in funds that donors had given to We Build the Wall," that Bannon, "through a non-profit organization under his control ('Non-Profit-1'), received over $1 million from We Build the Wall." At least some of that money was spent by Bannon on personal expenses, according to the statement.

According to the statement, the four then "devised a scheme to route those payments from We Build the Wall to Kolfage indirectly through Non-Profit-1 and a shell company under Shea’s control, among other avenues. They did so by using fake invoices and sham “vendor” arrangements, among other ways, to ensure, as Kolfage noted in a text message to Badolato, that his pay arrangement remained "confidential” and kept on a "need to know" basis.

In a December 2018 interview with 9NEWS, Shea's wife, Amanda, said she and her husband had met Kolfage several years earlier and eventually developed a conservative news website with him.

When Kolfage had the idea to set up a GoFundMe to help fund the border wall, Shea said she was immediately on board.

"He is just the face of it, because he's really good at that, and I do a lot of the backend stuff," Shea said during a Skype interview.

Some donations were sent to a post office box the Sheas created in Colorado, she told 9NEWS.

"He [Kolfage] is a triple amputee veteran. For him to get out and run all these errands and stuff is really not that feasible for him," Amanda Shea said. "Plus my husband and I are more focused on the backend stuff, so we said, 'no problem, we'll set it up'."

She told 9NEWS the group had been in contact with the White House to ensure the donations can be used on a border wall, but she did not disclose who at the White House she communicated with. She also told 9NEWS that if the wall isn't built, they want to refund everyone's money.