Former Chatfield athletic director acquitted of failure to report suspected child abuse

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A jury on Tuesday acquitted Chatfield High School's former athletic director of one misdemeanor charge related to an incident at the school.
After a two-day trial, Craig Aukland, 41, was found not guilty of failure to report suspected child abuse in Jefferson County District Court, according to court records.
Aukland and Chatfield's former principal, Chad Broer, was put on leave last August while Jeffco Public Schools investigated "allegations of failing to follow district safety protocols."
“Please do not interpret an investigation as an indication of wrongdoing by our administrators,” said a letter, in part, sent to the school's parents and students last August. “Investigating allegations are part of our normal procedures in these types of situations.”
The district didn't disclose anything about the investigation.
Aukland started with the district in August 2006 and was an assistant principal at Chatfield starting in July 2016. He resigned from his position in October.
Broer started in August 2003 and has been Chatfield’s principal since July 2015. He also resigned in October.
