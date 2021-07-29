Photo of 'person of interest' released after fatal hit-and-run crash

A California woman who was visiting family in Colorado was killed in the crash Monday night in Cherry Hills Village.

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — The Cherry Hills Village Police Department (CHVPD) released a photo Wednesday of a man who they've identified as a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run Monday evening.

The crash involving the victim's vehicle and a stolen truck happened at about 6:30 p.m. on July 26 in the 4000 block of South University Boulevard, according to CHVPD. The driver of the truck ran from the scene, police said.

Stacy L. Pepper, 38, was killed in the crash. She is from San Francisco, California but was in Colorado visiting family.

The truck involved in the crash had been reported stolen from Jefferson County. It and the suspect are also believed to be associated with a burglary that occurred in Arapahoe County, CHVPD said.

The suspect is described as a white man who was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. He may also have an injury to his left arm.

If you have any information, please call the Cherry Hills Village Police Department tip line at 720-305-9831.

