Partial mistrial declared for man charged in killing of neighbor

A Denver jury could not reach a consenus on the first-degree murder charges against George Magee related to the May 2020 shooting.

DENVER — A Denver jury found a man guilty on several charges but couldn't come to a consensus on the most serious counts related to a fatal shooting in May 2020.

George Magee was arrested and initially charged with the following related to the fatal shooting of his neighbor in the 900 block of Clay Street on May 3, 2020.

Two counts of first-degree murder

Two counts attempted first-degree murder

Four counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Two counts of first-degree assault.

Billy Williams, 41, was shot and killed that night and a 35-year-old woman was wounded in the shooting, according to Denver Police.

Officers responded to the scene on Clay Street just before 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a probable cause (PC) statement for Magee's arrest from DPD.

Williams was shot at least two times and was taken to the hospital, where he died several hours later.

His son told police a bunch of his family was outside playing football in front of their house when Magee came outside and began arguing with his sister, according to the PC statement. He said another person also began arguing with Magee and that he saw Magee punch that person, whose name is redacted in the PC statement.

Right after that, he said his dad came out of the house and punched Magee, and he said he immediately heard gunfire. Both his dad and the woman were shot.

Witnesses told police Magee went back inside a home on Clay Street after the shooting but he was not there. Eventually, police located Magee shortly before midnight in a nearby warehouse area hiding under a ramp at Blue Star Recyclers.

Magee's trial wrapped on Tuesday when the jury returned a partial verdict, according to a spokeswoman for the Denver DA's office.

He was found guilty on four charges and not guilty on a fifth charge. Jurors, however, could not come to an agreement on two counts of first-degree murder that Magee faced and a mistrial was declared on those counts.

A status hearing is now set for July 18. According to the Denver DA's office, it's possible a new trial could be set to try Magee for the murder charges, but no decision has been made.