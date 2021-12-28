CSP officer killed in 1973 after giving 2 people a ride

CSP Officer Thomas Carpenter was found shot inside hit marked vehicle on Dec. 27. 1973.

DENVER — The reward has been increased to $10,000 for information about the killing of a Colorado State Patrol(CSP) officer 48 years ago this week.

On Dec. 27, 1973, CSP Officer Thomas Carpenter was seen making contact with two people in the area of U.S. 36 and Broadway, according to a bulletin from the Denver Police Department (DPD) announcing the new reward.

Carpenter and the two people were seen getting into Carpenter’s marked patrol vehicle, DPD said. They all left the area with Carpenter driving.

About an hour later, Carpenter was found inside his patrol car suffering from several gunshot wounds. He and his car were found in a parking lot adjacent to 13870 Albrook Drive in the Montbello neighborhood of Denver, DPD said. He was pronounce dead at the scene.

DPD said they're still actively investigating the case and noted that the additional reward in the case was made possible by anonymous donors.

Anyone who may have information about this case and the individuals responsible to please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720 913-7867.

To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

