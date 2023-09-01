'F*** all of you!' | Clear Creek County man arrested for taking part in Capitol insurrection

Todd Branden Casey faces federal felony and misdemeanor charges related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Clear Creek County man has been arrested for taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday.

Todd Branden Casey, 53, of Georgetown, faces the following federal charges:

Civil disorder (felony)

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers (felony)

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds (misdemeanor)

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds (misdemeanor)

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds (misdemeanor)

Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings (misdemeanor)

Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings (misdemeanor)

According to a criminal complaint, Casey approached a police line on the West Plaza of the Capitol about 2 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021. An officer's body-worn camera caught Casey shouting, "F*** you! F*** all of you! F*** all of you!"

Casey slammed his hands on the metal barriers that police were using to keep rioters from the Capitol, according to the complaint. He continued taunting officers by shouting, “Take that swing at me, m*****f*****. Take that swing. I ain’t afraid," and "I would have come locked and loaded if I knew this was happening!” court documents say.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Casey urged other rioters to push the barriers down, court documents say. Moments later, Casey is seen on body-worn camera shoving a police officer in the chest, the complaint says.

Rioters broke through the barriers about 2:34 p.m. A YouTube streamer caught Casey on camera grabbing an officer by the shoulder and shoving him, the complaint says.

By 3 p.m., security cameras captured Casey near the Lower West Terrace Tunnel, the complaint says. The tunnel provides access to the interior of the Capitol building. Federal officials said Casey entered the tunnel on three occasions. During the second and third attempts to get inside the Capitol building, Casey and other rioters pushed against police officers, documents say. Officers were successful in pushing Casey and the other rioters out of the tunnel about 3:18 p.m.

Court documents say the Golden Police Department in Colorado received an online tip in January with the subject line reading, "January 6th #125 – AFO in your city!” The tip included Casey's social media profile, according to court documents.

Casey was arrested Wednesday in Georgetown. His next court appearance has not yet been scheduled, according to a docket search.