Grand jury indicts former social worker on 10 new counts after she allegedly faked brain tumor to avoid competency evaluation

Robin Niceta was accused of making a false child sexual abuse report against an Aurora city councilwoman.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — A former social worker charged with falsely accusing an Aurora city councilwoman of child abuse faces new criminal counts after she allegedly faked a cancer diagnosis.

Arapahoe County prosecutors filed the new counts Friday after unsealing a grand jury indictment against Robin Niceta. According to court documents, Niceta faces 10 counts:

Three counts of attempting to influence a public official, all felonies

Two count of forgery of a public record, both felonies

One count of tampering with physical evidence, a felony

One count of criminal impersonation to gain a benefit, a misdemeanor

Three counts of misdemeanor forgery

According to court documents, the criminal case involving Niceta began in January 2022, when an anonymous phone tip called into the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services suggested that Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky might have sexually abused her young son. Case workers investigated but found that Jurinsky did nothing wrong and closed the case.

> The video above aired May 15: Former social worker's attorneys quit after accusation she 'fabricated' brain tumor

At the same time, according to court documents, the anonymous call was traced to Niceta, then the partner of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson. Niceta was accused of making the call the day after Jurinsky criticized Wilson while speaking on a podcast, calling her “trash,” according to court documents.

Niceta, 41, faces a felony charge of attempting to influence a public servant and a separate misdemeanor count of filing a false child abuse report in that incident.

She is scheduled to go on trial on those charges Aug. 1.

As that case was working its way through the court, her attorneys filed two motions – one on March 24 to delay her trial, and one on March 31 seeking an evaluation of whether she was incompetent.

Other court documents make it clear that Niceta’s attorneys provided medical records purported to show that she had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, the most aggressive and common type of brain cancer and one that is usually deadly.

In a court filing in May, a prosecutor asserted that MRI images purported to show Niceta's brain tumor could be found on the internet with a simple search – and that the doctor and clinic listed in medical records filed with the court appear not to exist.

If Niceta had been evaluated, and found incompetent, the ramifications could have included dismissal of the charges.

After the filing of the new charges, a judge set bail for Niceta at $10,000 and issued an arrest warrant.