Man who escaped Colorado prison in 1974 arrested in New Mexico

Luis Archuleta, now 77 years old, had been residing in Española, New Mexico for approximately four decades under the alias Ramon Montoya.

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — A former Colorado resident wanted by the FBI since 1977 for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution/confinement, has been apprehended and is being returned to Colorado following his arrest in Española, New Mexico.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Luis Archuleta, (aka Larry Pusateri) in 1977 on charges stemming from his escape from a Colorado Department of Corrections facility in 1974, the FBI said in a news release Wednesday.

At the time of his escape, Archuleta was serving a prison sentence for a 1973 conviction for assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon, which was prosecuted by the Denver District Attorney’s office, the FBI said.

A Denver jury in March of 1973 found Archuleta guilty of shooting a Denver Police officer in the 4400 block of Mariposa Street, according to Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

The 1977 warrant was active until 2018, then on June 30, 2020, a new federal arrest warrant was re-issued for the same charge.

The FBI said Archuleta, now 77, had been residing in Española for about four decades under the alias Ramon Montoya.

"This arrest should send a clear signal to violent offenders everywhere: The FBI will find you, no matter how long it takes or how far you run, and we will bring you to justice," said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. "I want to thank the Española Police Department for working closely with the FBI Denver and Albuquerque Divisions on this investigation and getting this dangerous fugitive off the streets."