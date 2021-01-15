x
Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Crime

Man found running from the scene of an attempted assault

The incident took place around 4:16 a.m. Friday.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies from Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said they responded to a 911 call regarding an attempted assault with a weapon on Friday around 4:16 a.m. 

It was reported that a man attempted to assault a woman inside of a home, said LCSO.

Two other men intervened, and the suspect later identified by LCSO as Joseph Baca, 28,  threatened them with a handgun, according to deputies.

LCSO said no one was injured, but by the time deputies arrived to block 500 of North Grey Avenue Baca had left the home. 

Credit: KUSA

With help from Fort Collins Police Services, LCSO said they were able to establish a perimeter to find Baca. 

Around 5 a.m. LCSO said they located Baca in a nearby field in Fort Collins. 

Deputies took him into custody and said they recovered the handgun. 

Baca was booked into the Larimer County Jail following these allegations:  

  • Possess dangerous weapon by a previous offender, class 5 felony
  • Possession of a weapon while under the influence, class 2 misdemeanor
  • Two counts of menacing, class 5 felony 

No bond is set at this time.

