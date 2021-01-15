Man found running from the scene of an attempted assault

The incident took place around 4:16 a.m. Friday.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies from Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said they responded to a 911 call regarding an attempted assault with a weapon on Friday around 4:16 a.m.

It was reported that a man attempted to assault a woman inside of a home, said LCSO.

Two other men intervened, and the suspect later identified by LCSO as Joseph Baca, 28, threatened them with a handgun, according to deputies.

LCSO said no one was injured, but by the time deputies arrived to block 500 of North Grey Avenue Baca had left the home.

With help from Fort Collins Police Services, LCSO said they were able to establish a perimeter to find Baca.

Around 5 a.m. LCSO said they located Baca in a nearby field in Fort Collins.

Deputies took him into custody and said they recovered the handgun.

Baca was booked into the Larimer County Jail following these allegations:

Possess dangerous weapon by a previous offender, class 5 felony

Possession of a weapon while under the influence, class 2 misdemeanor

Two counts of menacing, class 5 felony

No bond is set at this time.

