1 killed, 1 injured in shooting Friday night

Police said the shooting happened near West 10th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting Friday night that left one man dead and another wounded.

DPD said they learned of the shooting near West 10th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard at 11:21 p.m.

Police said two men got themselves to the hospital, and one of them died.

No information about suspects or the circumstances of the shooting has been released.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

