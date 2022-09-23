x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

FBI identifies suspect in several Denver metro bank robberies

Authorities are looking for Jack Jordan McMullen, 33, believed responsible for several bank robberies in the Denver metro area.
Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers
Jack Jordan McMullen

DENVER — The FBI has identified a suspect who authorities believe is the "Empty Promise Bandit," responsible for several bank robberies and an attempted robbery in the Denver metro area.

Authorities are looking for the suspect, Jack Jordan McMullen, 33, described as about 5-foot-11 with a thin build and light brown hair that is either cut short or shaved. He is known to be transient.

No weapons were seen in any of the robberies, though he threatened a weapon in one robbery, the FBI said.

Anyone with information on the robberies or McMullen can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. 

RELATED: FBI looking for 'Empty Promise Bandit' who robbed multiple banks

Credit: FBI
Surveillance footage of the "Empty Promise Bandit."
Credit: FBI
Surveillance photo of the "Empty Promise Bandit."

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation. 

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted. 

More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here. 

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here. 

RELATED: Suspect found guilty in fatal Ballpark neighborhood shooting of Isabella Thallas

RELATED: CSP investigating fatal August crash involving off-duty officer and motorcyclist

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV. 

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features. 

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.  

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.


Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Whitney Traylor talks about the charges possible after a train hit a patrol car

Before You Leave, Check This Out